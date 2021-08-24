Learn all about the ‘Zig Zag Arena’, Fernanda Gentil’s new Sunday afternoon show

Fernanda Gentil will lead the ‘Zig Zag Arena’, TV Globo’s new Sunday games and challenges program

Fernanda Gentil (34) has a new program on TV Globo.

From October 3rd, the presenter will lead the Zig Zag Arena, a program of challenges, games and lots of fun.

The program, which will take place on Sunday afternoons, will take place in a mega arena with obstacles that resemble a gigantic and very colorful pinball board, inspired by the arcades of the 1980s.

Fernanda could not contain herself and celebrated the new project: “The Zig Zag Arena is a big competition of games from our childhood adapted for today. Whoever is happy participates, whoever has the most fun wins!”

“I’ll be among friends with Hortência, Everaldo and Marco Luque, doing what I love, which is communicating, and inside an arena commanding a competition: I couldn’t be happier and more anxious! There’s rivalry, fun, prize money, and much more… I can only thank you for this very special opportunity to deliver lightness in such delicate timesshe continued, giving some spoilers of the attraction.

The rules are simple: In each program, two teams face off in games that marked childhood, divided into three phases: Pique-pega, Mega Ball and Tudo or Nothing.

All of this is accompanied by the technical eye of professional judges, who guide the teams and oversee the rules of the game. In the end, the team that accumulates the most points will be the big winner of the week. In addition, the matches will have Everaldo Marques (43) as narrator and comments of hydrangea (61) and Marco Luque (47).

The unprecedented format has the artistic direction of Raoni Carneiro (39) and gender direction of cute (59).

“Who has never played tag? This is our program. It’s a mega production; an unprecedented and original format, designed for Brazilian families, inspired by childhood games and games present in our culture. But, at the same time, we also invented our own game, a new, modern and fun game that awakens the desire to compete and, above all, to have fun“, commented Raoni.





Last accessed: 24 Aug 2021 – 01:03:28 (398127).