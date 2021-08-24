LG: Gaming-optimized 42-inch OLED TVs Arrive in 2022

The new models will make the most of the potential of current generation consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

With the release of current generation consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, several TVs are being launched in order to take advantage, as efficiently as possible, of all the features of the new and powerful entertainment devices.

THE LG, with yours OLED TV, is seeking to increasingly improve the reach of its technologies.

Making its presence felt with panels aimed at the intermediate segment, between 55 and 48 inches, the company, in 2022, plans to invest in the production of televisions from 42 inches – with the objective of supplying the most varied needs of the final consumer, who do not always have the necessary space to accommodate larger equipment.

Tailored features to get the most out of games

Among the features expected from a device aimed at the gamer audience that has already embarked on the current generation, the exclusive features of the HDMI 2.1 will be fundamental. In addition to the already common support for 4K, we will have panels 120 Hz even with the resolution Ultra HD running simultaneously.

Dolby Vision Gaming, development by Dolby Laboratories to offer increased contrast, vibrant colors and an even greater brightness, it will present an even more modern version of the already traditional HDR – High Dynamic Range, known as Great Dynamic Range here in Brazil.



the purpose ofthe HDR is to bring more intensity to images that have high peaks of brightness but have other darker elements – in the same scene, at the same time. A classic example of this are scenes that a torch is being used inside a cave. While fire generates considerable lighting, the edges of the room remain dim.

And, last but not least, we have the Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), which is used to produce a feeling of superior fluidity for players, even with swings of FPS (frames per second). The LG OLED C1 has a range of VRR in between 20 ~ 120 Hz, this range may vary depending on the TV model.

Achieving to preserve the characteristics desired by the creators of films and games is a task that has always been worked on in modern televisions. THE OLED in 42 inches gives LG will aim to offer everything that is needed by gamers, but in a more compact size.

Who owns the LG C1, G1 or CX you’ll be able to enjoy all these tools right away – especially with the consoles from Microsoft, Xbox Series X/S, that have native support for the explained features

Via: Connected World Source: The Korea Economy Daily