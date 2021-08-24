LGBT in Afghanistan: ‘I can be killed on the spot’

two hands in hand

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

According to the Taliban’s interpretation of Islamic law, homosexuality is strictly prohibited and punishable by death.

Before the Taliban offensive in Afghanistan, the life of Abdul (his real name was changed), a gay man, was already risky.

If he shared his sexual orientation with the wrong person, he could be arrested and tried under Afghan law.

“As a gay man in Afghanistan, you can’t come out, not even to your family or friends. If I tell my family that maybe they’ll beat me, maybe they’ll kill me.”

But since the Taliban seized control of the country’s major cities last week, Abdul told BBC Radio 1 that if his sexual orientation were revealed today, he would be “killed on the spot”.

