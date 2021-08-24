Lisca meets with Vasco leaders and asks for the hiring of three reinforcements | Vasco



Published 08/23/2021 1:44 PM

Rio – Vasco announced that last Sunday, coach Lisca, president Jorge Salgado and club executive director Alexandre Bird met. However, according to the portal “globoesporte.com’, the agenda was not a possible resignation of the commander, but the possibility of reinforcements for the Cruzmaltino squad.

According to the website, the coach asked for at least three hires for the directors of Vasco. The regulation of Series B allows new entries until September 30th. The window for athletes from abroad closes on August 30th.

Vasco is going through a bad time in Serie B, with three straight losses. However, despite the bad situation, Lisca remains prestigious by the leaders and also by the Cruzmaltino fans. In the understanding of the board, the coach is the ideal name to bring the club back to Serie A.