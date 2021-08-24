Listed for the 1st time, Matheus Fernandes increases options at Palmeiras

The main news for Palmeiras in the 2-0 defeat by Cuiabá, last Sunday, was the presence of Matheus Fernandes on the bench. The defensive midfielder, who was listed for the first time for a match since his return, increases the range of options for Abel Ferreira.

Matheus Fernandes was not used by Verdão in last week’s game, but it is worth noting that the scenario was not favorable to his entry either. After all, Verdão left the scoreboard in the first minute and, therefore, Vítor Castanheira had to make offensive substitutions.

Before training normally with the group and being listed by the committee, the midfielder followed a physical reconditioning schedule drawn up by the club’s performance and health department. It is worth noting that their last official match was on November 24th of last year.

Matheus Fernandes can be used both as first and second defensive midfielder. At the moment, the midfielder has competition from Danilo, Felipe Melo, Danilo Barbosa, Patrick de Paula, Zé Rafael and Gabriel Menino in the Verdão squad.

After terminating with Barcelona and being free in the market, Matheus Fernandes signed a contract with Palmeiras valid until December 2025. In his first spell at Alviverde, the player played 12 matches and scored a goal.