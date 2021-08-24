Liverpool doesn’t want to release Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino for the qualifiers; Selection monitors | Brazilian Team

Liverpool does not intend to release goalkeeper Alisson, defensive midfielder Fabinho and striker Roberto Firmino for the next three games of the Brazilian team in the World Cup qualifiers.

The team led by Tite will face Chile, on September 2nd, Argentina, on September 5th, and Peru, on September 9.

The CBF monitors the case, but remains confident that it will be able to count on the players, as it was in the last calls. The entity adheres to FIFA’s determination that athletes must be released on pre-established dates for national team matches.

Liverpool’s justification for trying to bar the trio is that the players would have to serve a ten-day quarantine upon returning to England. The information was initially released by the “Daily Mail” on Monday.

Fabinho celebrates Liverpool title alongside Firmino and Alisson — Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

Also according to the English publication, Liverpool also does not want to release Salah for the selection of Egypt.

In addition to Alisson, Fabinho and Firmino, coach Tite has called up another six players who play in England. Are they: Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, from Manchester City, Thiago Silva, from Chelsea, Fred, from Manchester United, Richardson, from Everton, and little raph, from Leeds.

The players called up are expected in São Paulo from this Sunday, the 29th.

Brazil is leader of the Qualifiers with six victories in six games. The duel against Chile will be in Santiago. The duel against Argentina will be at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, and the one against Peru will be at Arena Pernambuco, in Recife.

See the list of players called up by Tite for the next three games: