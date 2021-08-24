Loan, personal desire and Edu Gaspar: Corinthians exposes negotiations with Willian, who takes a stand

This Monday afternoon (23), grandson arrived with a bomb in the program “The Owners of the Ball”, gives Bandeirantes TV. According to the former player, Corinthians and Willian already negotiate a possible return, which is well regarded by the attacker. The Brazilian lost space with art and he doesn’t even own the Arsenal.

The information reverberated, but many doubted it. However, the reporter Roman Fabrizio, known for “sticking” several negotiations, also confirmed the news. The journalist, who has more than 6 million followers on social networks, also pointed out that Timão arrived strong in an attempt to lead Willian.

“Corinthians have already made an official offer for Willian, confirmed. He has wanted to leave Arsenal since May and is already considering Corinthians’ proposal. Willian has never been in negotiations with Al Ahli – still a priority for European clubs, but now Corinthians is pressing”, he wrote Fabrizio.

Photo: Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images



As if that wasn’t enough, Willian published a photo this last Sunday (22) and showed that he was watching the match between Corinthians and Athletic-PR. still second grandson, O Arsenal I would like to borrow the striker, who has not yet established himself on the London team.

“The information is from a friend who lives in Orlando and Willian also has business there. I won’t reveal who it is, but he said he can come. Arsenal is dissatisfied and wants to lend. I think you have the possibility. If it will happen I don’t know. And Arsenal’s manager is Edu Gaspar”, completed.