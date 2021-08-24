Lojas Renner communicates re-establishment of app and e-commerce after hacker attack and says he has not made contact with authors

Lojas Renner (LREN3) managed to put its shopping site back online last Saturday; the network application was back up and running the next day.

In a statement released to the market this morning, Renner said that, after the cyber attack suffered on August 19, the stores remained open and operating at all times, with only a few processes being unavailable for a few hours on Thursday.

“As previously reported, the main databases remain preserved and, at this moment, all priority systems are already operational”, he highlighted.

The retailer stressed that it has not made any contact with the perpetrators of this attack, nor has it negotiated or made ransom payments of any kind. “The teams remain mobilized in accordance with the protection and recovery plan, with all its control and security protocols, and with an investigation, documentation and investigation into what happened,” he said in the statement.

The company informed that it continues to act diligently and will keep the market informed of any relevant information related to this event.

Since last Friday, when he admitted to having been the target of a hack on his system, claiming only that his teams were working to restore services, the company has not released more information. The company’s online sales channels were not operating for at least 48 hours due to the incident.

The case served as a warning to the rest of the market, since, according to specialists, there is the notion that national businesses have not yet “awakened” enough to the seriousness of the data protection issue and to the organized action of groups of hackers around the world with the aim of stealing data and asking for money in return.

Large Brazilian companies have been victims of this type of action in recent months, such as the Fleury laboratory, Protege (security) and the meat giant JBS, which paid a ransom of US$ 11 million after being the target of an attack in the US that affected also operations in Australia and Canada.

According to a survey by ISH Tecnologia, the monthly average of attacks on Brazilian companies is 13,000, 57% of which are ransomware – which ask for a cash ransom. Rescues are also more expensive: according to the company Unit 42, the amounts charged by criminals jumped 82% in the last year, reaching US$ 570 thousand per occurrence. In Latin America, Brazil concentrates almost 50% of data sequestrations.

Brazilian business investment in data security is also far from what is needed, experts say. According to data from the cyber risk area of ​​the brokerage Marsh Brasil, of the total IT budget of companies, only 5% is spent on cybersecurity (in 2020, the rate was even lower, at 3%). One of the exceptions in this trend is the financial sector, where these expenses rise, remaining between 15% and 18% of expenses.

In the sights of Procon

On Friday, Procon-SP said it had notified Lojas Renner asking for explanations about the cyber attack. According to the agency, the company should clarify which databases were affected and if customer information was affected by the invasion. Renner said, also on Friday, that it had not been notified by the agency.

(with State Content)

