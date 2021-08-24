Lojas Renner re-establishes e-commerce and app after cyber attack

Lojas Renner (LREN3) was able to put its shopping site back online last Saturday and the network’s application also returned to work on Sunday, 22.

The company has not issued more statements since last Friday, 20, when it said its teams were still working to re-establish e-commerce after the cyber attack suffered on Thursday, 19, which took the systems off the air.

Also on Friday, Procon-SP reported that it notified Lojas Renner asking for explanations about the cyber attack that the company suffered.

Read too:

• “I want to express my disgust at what happened to Renner. It’s not their weakness,” says Marisa’s CEO on cyber attack

• What is ransomware and how does it work?

According to the agency, the company must inform which databases were affected, what was the level of exposure, for what period the site was unavailable and if there was a leak of personal customer data and other strategic information by Wednesday, 25 .

The management of Lojas Renner stated, on the same Friday afternoon, that it had not been aware of any formal notification from Procon-SP.

Free course teaches stock exchange consistency to earn and monetize capital. Participate!

Related