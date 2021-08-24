Looking forward to the fingerprint sensor on the iPhone 13’s screen? Better not get excited – 23/08/2021

Rumors that Apple is working on an iPhone with a biometric sensor directly on the screen to unlock the phone surfaced earlier this year. Something that would be extremely useful at this point when it looks like the face mask is here to stay with the covid-19 pandemic. However, it is possible that the company does not adopt the feature on the iPhone 13 (name not yet confirmed), which should be released next month.

According to Mark Gurman, from Bloomberg, who is used to anticipating news from the world of technology, the Touch ID on the screen was being tested on the new models. However, the unlock feature has not been approved to debut this year, it stated in its latest Power On newsletter.

Gurman went even further in his analysis, saying the fingerprint sensor will likely never make it to mainstream iPhone models, as Apple’s focus is on Face ID, an intelligent facial recognition system.

On-screen facial recognition?

It’s a reporter’s bet. He believes Apple should, in the long run, implement Face ID on the display itself, following the idea: Current face ID on cheaper iPhones like the iPhone SE and the face recognition sensor built into the screen of mainstream phones, like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

While these news are not confirmed, Apple fans should be content with the improvements made to the use of the company’s cell phone with masks: ability to unlock the device with Apple Watch and faster password request when a mask is detected by the sensor.

other rumors

Other rumors circulating in the smartphone market indicate that Apple may launch four new iPhone models, two being “Pro” and two cheaper devices. There are expected to be improvements to the camera, a faster A15 processor, a new 5G chip from Qualcomm, a smaller size slot, and longer battery life.

Apple is also believed to introduce 120 Hz screen refresh rates (for smoother on-screen images) for the iPhone 13 Pro line, bringing iPad Pro’s ProMotion technology to the iPhone for the first time. In it, the display automatically adjusts this update rate.

Notable improvements to the camera are also among the rumors. According to a report released by Bloomberg, it will be possible to record ProRes videos, designed for professional video editors, resulting in large files with HD and 4K resolution options, and in portrait mode.

In addition, there is the possibility of a filter system that aims to improve the appearance and colors of photos using artificial intelligence.

Remember that all these changes are just rumors. We must wait for the official launch to know if any of them materialized.

The next lineup of the iPhone, possibly called the iPhone 13, is expected to be announced at a virtual event in September. Apple may also launch a new iPad, Apple Watch Series 7 and 3rd generation AirPods.