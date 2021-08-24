Lots of evolution: see comparisons of Crysis Remastered Trilogy on PS3 and PS5

Collection will be released during the spring of this year for several platforms

It was published on the official channel of Crysis a comparison between the versions of Playstation 3 from the Crysis trilogy and its future version for Playstation 5, O Crysis Remastered Trilogy. The game with improved graphics will also be released for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

the franchise games Crysis were released in 2007, 2011 and 2013, with versions for the main consoles of the time, Playstation 3 and Xbox 360, and computer. The first game was only released for PRAÇA, arriving at consoles cited only in 2011. In 2007, its enormous… ability to “require heavy requirements” to run generated the meme “Can it run Crysis?” (“Roda Crysis?” in good Portuguese).

See below the huge graphical difference between the versions for Playstation 3 and PS5.

In 2020, a version remastered of the first game in the franchise (the Crysis no number) was released in September for computers, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The enhanced version of Crysis Trilogy will run at 1440p and 60 FPS on the latest console from Sony, while its resolution for the Xbox Series X|S. O Nintendo Switch will run at 30 FPS. Only the version for PRAÇA will support the ray tracing.

There is still no confirmed release date for the game. The forecast is for it to reach stores by the month of November.

The history of Crysis unites three villains: North Korean soldiers, aliens and mercenaries. In the first game of the series, you visit Korean islands without K-Pop and the protagonist has an ultra-tech outfit called Nanosuit. the second game of Crysis is set in New York and the alien race returns to Earth to try to destroy it once and for all after several natural disasters. The Nanosuit gets an upgrade. The third game is also set in New York (like almost every movie with extraterrestrial invasions)

