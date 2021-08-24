Lucas Lima in Serie A giant, Fla hits the hammer on David Luiz and Richarlison on PSG: football news today (23) | fans

Credit: Cesar Greco/Ag Palmeiras/Disclosure

The world of football was busy this Monday (23) with important issues both inside and outside the four lines. In Brasileirão, coach Umberto Louzer did not resist the pressure and was removed from the Sport command after yet another defeat last weekend. The highlights of the day also brought: Willian, midfielder for Arsenal, could reinforce Corinthians and Lucas Lima could leave Palmeiras and close with Bahia.

Sport announces departure of coach Umberto Louzer

Sport communicated through its social networks the departure of coach Umberto Louzer after the defeat by 1-0 at home to São Paulo, in the 17th round of the Brasileirão. In the note, the club informs that the two parties reached a common agreement and the departure of the coach was determined in an amicable solution.

Ball market: Diego Tardelli announced as Santos’ new reinforcement

After having a tagged and correct situation, forward Diego Tardelli was finally announced this Monday (23) as a new reinforcement for Santos. The 36-year-old player was without a club since his departure from Atlético-MG. Peixe signed a contract with the striker until December this year, with the possibility of an extension, stretching the link until the dispute of Paulistão 2022.

PSG consults Richarlison to replace Mbappé

According to the RMC Sport portal, Richarlison is the replacement that PSG consulted. According to the publication, the consultation with the Brazilian striker has already taken place foreseeing the possible departure of Mbappé.

Mercado da Bola: Corinthians proposes to repatriate Willian

the player wants to leave the English club and is analyzing Corinthians’ proposal. Despite this, he prefers to continue acting in European football, even having ruled out a proposal from Al Ahli.

Marcos Braz admits to knowing David Luiz’s cost and points out Flamengo’s position on the hiring of the defender

After Andreas Pereira was introduced, Marcos Braz answered questions at a press conference. Naturally, the name of David Luiz was mentioned and the manager evaluated the possible arrival of the defender. Admitting to knowing the defender’s cost, he countered all rumors and made it clear that no negotiations were opened with the player’s stalemate.

With Brazil on the “Covid-19 red list”, Liverpool bars three players from the national team

According to the English newspaper “Daily Mail”, Liverpool would have decided to bar the release of goalkeeper Alisson, defensive midfielder Fabinho and striker Roberto Firmino for the qualifiers.

Ball market: Corinthians forwards hit with Internacional’s goalkeeper

The club from São Paulo has an agreement underway with goalkeeper Carlos Miguel, 22, who was at Internacional and has already said goodbye to the former club.

Palmeiras publishes a teaser for a new shirt and gives ‘spoilers’ to fans

The number three jersey will allude to the Triple Crown conquered last season and has the theme “Where does the gold come from”. Last year, Palmeiras won the titles of Paulistão, Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

Palmeiras negotiates Lucas Lima’s loan with Bahia

According to information from journalist Vinícius Bueno, from Rádio Bandeirantes, Bahia sought out Palmeiras to understand the scenario of a possible transfer. Verdão wants to give minutes to the player and welcomes changes of air. There is conversation between clubs.