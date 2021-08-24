Luciano Huck causes despair at Globo and needs to be saved by Iza live

Luciano Huck
Luciano Huck made a mistake and played with the situation (Image: Reproduction / Globo)

Luciano Huck and Iza were two of the presenters of Child Hope 2021, gives Globe, which was displayed in this monday (23). One moment ended up catching the public’s attention. The singer needed to “save” the presenter, who became unfocused on live.

This happened when the two were reflecting on Education in Brazil, which has advanced in the last 30 years, but is still taking slow steps. Iza started walking around the stage as he spoke, but Luciano Huck was still.

The artist immediately waved to her stagemate, making a “come, Luciano” sign. Domingão’s new commander, then, quickly followed in the carioca’s footsteps.

Then Huck explained his faux pas: “I loved that you pulled me in and said, ‘Come.’ I had forgotten that I had to walk this time. Everything is working out fine”.

On Twitter, many people commented on the situation and made fun of the communicator. “Give her Sunday, Boninho”, fired an internet user. “Iza teaching Huck how to present a program”, commented another.

See the repercussion:

Luiz Fabio Almeida

