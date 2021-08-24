Luciano Huck causes despair at Globo and needs to be saved by Iza live

Luciano Huck and Iza were two of the presenters of Child Hope 2021, gives Globe, which was displayed in this monday (23). One moment ended up catching the public’s attention. The singer needed to “save” the presenter, who became unfocused on live.

This happened when the two were reflecting on Education in Brazil, which has advanced in the last 30 years, but is still taking slow steps. Iza started walking around the stage as he spoke, but Luciano Huck was still.

The artist immediately waved to her stagemate, making a “come, Luciano” sign. Domingão’s new commander, then, quickly followed in the carioca’s footsteps.

Then Huck explained his faux pas: “I loved that you pulled me in and said, ‘Come.’ I had forgotten that I had to walk this time. Everything is working out fine”.

On Twitter, many people commented on the situation and made fun of the communicator. “Give her Sunday, Boninho”, fired an internet user. “Iza teaching Huck how to present a program”, commented another.

See the repercussion:

iza teaching Luciano Huck how to present! TELL IT’S SHE — agent of chaos (@magalhaestassio) August 24, 2021

Iza teaching Huck how to present a show to the queen does like this 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Carol (@Carol_lunkes) August 24, 2021

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA IZA CALLING THE HUCK THAT WAS LOST! Hand her Sunday, Bony 🗣 #Child Hope — Matilde (@matildisse) August 24, 2021

Mds Luciano Huck only knows “I’m in the breeze” of Iza’s breeze — I believe in Vee supremacy (@__Nebs__) August 24, 2021

luciano huck singing iza I thought that jota quest had already killed enough breeze — . 𝑰𝒁𝑨 𝑵𝑶 𝑷𝑨𝑳𝑪𝑶 𝑴𝑼𝑵𝑫 (@gadizaski) August 24, 2021

iza having to “pull” the huck snapper when walking towards the camera and following the script, while she spoke, because he forgot. Holy shit, see. #Child Hope pic.twitter.com/la9O9MeZFg — ilze scamparini masked singer (@niconatv_) August 24, 2021

luciano huck on stage while ivete, dea lady, iza and even maju sang #Child Hope pic.twitter.com/1tGpXaUKFX — ilze scamparini masked singer (@niconatv_) August 24, 2021