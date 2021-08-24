Luísa Sonza vents in the middle of the breakup: “I’m scared”

The singer Luisa Sonza used social networks this Sunday afternoon (22) and vented amid the events that moved his life in recent days and weeks. Out of breath, the artist stated that she is tired and afraid of what is to come.

“I’m so tired, when I think my life is finally going to be okay, something happens and I feel bad again. Glad I have you [fãs]. I hope to have them for the rest of my life. I think my life purpose is just me and you“, began she, who recently confirmed the end of the relationship with Vitão, in her account Twitter.

“I’m afraid”

Afterwards, Luísa Sonza claimed that she is afraid to know how things will happen from now on, and continued with thanks for the support of the fans. “I promise I’ll try to get over it again. I know there are people who are inspired by me and my strength, but I don’t know if I have more strength to give. I’m scared of being weak. I’m afraid of not being able to do my best from here on. I’m afraid”, he wrote.

“And I promise to be the best I can ever be. Even if sometimes my best is not enough, I want you to know that I tried”, concluded Luísa Sonza.

attacks

Luísa Sonza came to Vitão’s defense, before announcing the end of the relationship, in the face of the flurry of attacks against the singer from São Paulo on social networks. “You still don’t understand that making destructive comments about each other kills? I don’t know how to tell you anymore”, said the artist, disgusted.

