Lyon hits R$16m on loan and Fla sees T. Mendes far away

Active in the ball market after the arrivals of Kenedy and Andreas Pereira, Flamengo sees the arrival of Thiago Mendes, from Lyon (FRA), as increasingly unlikely.

Contacts continue frequently with the French directors and businessman Paulo Pitombeira, but the club does not give a single millimeter in the request for 2.6 million euros (R$ 16.3 million) for the loan.

Fla sees the value as unfeasible, even if it were written off in a future purchase, which would be fixed at approximately (R$ 62.9 million).

Rubro-negro understands that the amount for the temporary assignment would already be out of the reality of Fla, but still awaits the closing of the transfer window.

After Andreas’ presentation, Marcos Braz, the club’s runner-up in football, revealed that Mendes made every possible effort to join the club, but the efforts have not had an effect yet.

“In the case of Thiago Mendes, he did everything to be able to come to Flamengo. He made an agreement with his club to be able to come here, he did everything he could. We understood the decision and went our way, with the necessary financial commitment,” said Braz, who concluded:

“We tried to hire Thiago. It was a complex situation, because he was bought for more than 20 million euros.