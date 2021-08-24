Lyon takes Liverpool player to accompany Paquetá, Bruno Guimarães and company, says the newspaper

O Lyon is close to agreeing the hiring of another important reinforcement for the coming weeks. This is Xherdan Shaqiri, from the Liverpool. The French club must spend 6 million euros, about R$ 38 million.

The English press also points out that the negotiation could reach up to 11 million euros, almost R$ 70 million, if Shaqiri achieves all the goals stipulated in the initial contract.

At 29, Shaqiri has lost ground at Liverpool in recent years. Almost always as an alternative coming from the bench, the Swiss seeks a greater role in his career and should even wear the Lyon shirt.

The Swiss has not had a great time in recent seasons. Little used by Jürgen Klopp, Shaqiri ended up going to the field just 27 times and scoring a goal.

Even with important names in the squad like the Brazilians Lucas Paquetá and Bruno Guimarães, Lyon doesn’t make a good start in Ligue 1. After three rounds, the team has two points and is in 16th place.