MacBook Pro (M1) 31% off! – MacMagazine

One of the first Macs to receive the M1 processor from Apple was the 13″ MacBook Pro. In addition to having Apple Silicon, the machine also has other interesting features for those looking for a thicker computer.

Among them are a 13.3″ screen with 500 nits of brightness, the beloved (or hated) Touch Bar, plus the Magic Keyboard and a very generous trackpad.

If you were after this notebook, we bring you a very good offer today! At American are selling the model with 256GB of SSD and 8GB memory, in space gray color, by R$11,956.

Taking into account that its suggested price here in Brazil is R$17,299, the discount reaches 31%! It is worth noting that this amount can still be paid in up to 12 interest-free installments on credit cards.

All promotions discounts advertised by MacMagazine are calculated based on prices suggested by Apple or other manufacturers. It may be that a particular product is commonly found at lower prices in retail chains, but our basis for comparison is always on top of the official table.

Enjoy! 👨‍💻

Always stay on top of offers!

If you’re not crazy, of course you like to save. And for that, the MacMagazine has several options to help you get your Apple product for less!

You can use our extension for Chrome/Opera/Edge browsers, follow offers on the MM Forum, on Facebook, by twitter or by a channel on the Telegram. Choose the best option for you — or all of them, so you don’t regret it — and save! 😉

TRANSPARENCY NOTE: O MacMagazine You receive a small commission for every sale made through the links in this post, but you, as a consumer, do not pay anything more for the products you buy through our affiliate links.