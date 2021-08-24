Man fishing for giant ‘goldfish’ in Australia | World

Accustomed to catching big fish, Brett Methven was startled by what he caught when he went out to sea for the second time with his friend Brad, in Harvey Bay, Queensland, Australia.

He took from the waters, from a depth of 400 meters, a “goldfish” weighing about 10 kilos (see video above).

1 of 2 Brett Methven poses with the fish he caught in Harvey Bay, Australia — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Brett Methven Brett Methven poses with the fish he caught in Harvey Bay, Australia — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Brett Methven

In the video, it is possible to see the shock of friends with the size of the animal, and the surprise at its appearance. Not knowing for sure what species it was, they keep commenting on how huge it is, and mention that they were faster than a shark, which prowled the area and was also about to capture prey.

In posting the video, Methven even joked about the caption, saying “this is what happens many years after you throw your goldfish down the toilet,” as if your catch were an aquarium goldfish that had grown disproportionately free.

In fact, on consulting an expert, he found that, despite the resemblance to the pet, he had caught a Japanese Rubyfish, or an Erythrocles schlegelii, a fish that appears very rarely in Australia.

The animal has this name because it was fished for the first time in Japan, but it is also found in countries like Korea, Kenya and South Africa, always living below 300 meters deep.