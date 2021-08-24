Manchester City also does not want to release Brazilians summoned, says newspaper | Brazilian Team

Brazil will face Chile on September 2, Argentina on September 5 and Peru on September 9.

This week, FIFA sent to Conmebol a document giving support to the South American federations on the participation of players who play abroad for the next games. CBF monitors the case and remains confident that it will be able to count on the athletes.

The newspaper “Telegraph” revealed this Tuesday that the Premier League, the league that organizes the Premier League, has asked clubs not to release their athletes for the qualifiers for the World Cup if this leads to a forced quarantine period on the return. The definition depends on the country’s “red list” status for the UK.

Liverpool does not intend to allow Alisson, Fabio and Roberto Firmino to travel to Brazil, and Mohamed Salah for their commitments with the Egyptian national team.

Selection radar: Gabriel Jesus unbalances and Vini Jr shines again in Real Madrid’s draw

1 of 1 Gabriel Jesus and Ederson risk not being able to play for Brazil in September — Photo: Getty Images Gabriel Jesus and Ederson risk not being able to play for Brazil in September — Photo: Getty Images

Coach Tite has called up nine players from England. In addition to Alisson, Fabinho, Firmino, Ederson and Gabriel Jeus, the other four are: Thiago Silva, from Chelsea; Fred from Manchester United; Richardison of Everton; and Raphinha, from Leeds.

The players called up are expected in São Paulo from this Sunday, the 29th.

Brazil is leader of the Qualifiers with six victories in six games. The duel against Chile will be in Santiago. The duel against Argentina will be at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, and the one against Peru will be at Arena Pernambuco, in Recife.

See the list of players called up for the next three games: