Manual autographed by Steve Jobs is auctioned for R$4 million

A 1980 Apple II computer manual signed by Steve Jobs was auctioned off for $787,484, a fortune equivalent to just over $4 million. According to RR Auction, the instruction book is also signed by Mike Markkula, Apple’s second CEO in the 1980s.

The winner of the auction was Jim Irsay, owner of the football team Indianapolis Colts.

The Apple II was manufactured in the late 1970s and sold for the first time in 1977, the equipment was one of the first computers made for the general public, considered as the company’s first success.

At 196 pages, the manual features Apple II operating specifications. In the autograph given by Jobs it is possible to read: “Julian, your generation is the first to grow up with computers. Go change the world!”

The name refers to Julian Brewer, son of Mike Brewer, responsible for Apple’s exclusive distribution in Great Britain.

In an interview with RR Auction, Julian commented on the day he met Steve Jobs, when he was just a teenager. “I was sitting in my room writing games on my Apple II when Dad called me to meet some guests,” he said.

“To my surprise, it was Steve Jobs and Mike Markkula. I had the manual with me and only later did I understand how rare it was for Jobs to sign anything, let alone write an application like this one,” he added.