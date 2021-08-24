Marcos Mion debuts on Globo and is the target of Fabiana Karla’s joke

Recently hired, Marcos Mion debuted on Globo this Sunday (22) during the mesão of Criança Esperança alongside Fabiana Karla, who did not miss the opportunity to make fun of the name of the presenter.

“Good night, Poliana. Mion, the pleasure is all mine. I’m feeling very chic to be here at Fantástico alongside Marcos Mion, my new co-worker. Welcome to the new home. Marcos Mion and filet mignon”, she said, laughing, pointing to herself.

Mion thanked the artist for her affection and once again showed the satisfaction of being at Globo. “It’s redundant for me to say that I’m happy, after all, I’m considered the happiest Brazilian alive today on the internet. But it’s a huge honor to debut on Criança Esperança, such a beautiful, much-needed campaign that is part of our national calendar”, he said.

Marcos debuts at ‘Caldeirão’ on September 4th.