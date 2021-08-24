‘Maria goes with the others’ · TV News

Gade in Genesis, Bruno Daltro took a stab at his character from the soap opera on Record. He will be one of the 13 children of Jacó/Israel (Miguel Coelho/Petrônio Gontijo) and explained that the boy will end up with the life of José (Juliano Laham) for being “Mary goes with the others”.

In an interview with Carla Bittencourt’s column, from the Metrópoles portal, the artist told part of Gade’s trajectory in the seventh phase. The man is a son of Israel with the servant Zilpah (Lina Mello) and, like his brothers, he hates Joseph.

“He feels neglected by his father, because, in the lineage, José is younger than him. And that causes a little discomfort, anger and frustration. So he acts the way he does. And he has the older brothers. Let’s say he’s a bit of a maria go with the others,” said the actor.

The last phase of Genesis will be guided by Joseph’s suffering at the hands of his family. The boy will be ambushed by relatives for being the firstborn of Israel and will eventually be sold to a slave trader in Egypt.

Surprise

Bruno Daltro recalled that when he auditioned for the role, he didn’t think it would pass:

Record was looking to release someone new. I didn’t want a familiar face. It was funny because I didn’t want to audition. I wasn’t about to frustrate myself. My mother said I had to go. It was the first test I did without any pretensions and, precisely this one, that’s what I went through.

In addition to staying with the character, the actor also works with his wife Letícia Almeida. The actress is in the seventh phase of the soap opera in the role of the Egyptian Asenate.

“We meet a lot behind the scenes, one gives strength to the other. I’m really enjoying this experience and I want to do more things together. This is the first time we’ve been working together,” he concluded.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the sixth –Jacó. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#71 – Dom Pedro uses sensual trickery in Nos Tempos do Imperador!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Genesis and other soap operas.