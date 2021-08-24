Maria Lina says she plans another pregnancy after the death of her son, João Miguel

posted on 8/24/2021 9:37 AM



(credit: Maria Lina/Instagram/Reproduction)

Maria Lina, ex-fiancée of comedian Whindersson Nunes, told social media that she intends to be a mother again. In conversation with followers in Instagram stories, she was asked if she intended to have another child, even after the loss of João Miguel, who was born prematurely and couldn’t resist.

“For sure! João would love to have other siblings and motherhood is a true passion of my life. Gestar was by far the best experience I’ve ever had in this life,” he said.

(photo: Maria Lina/Instagram/Reproduction)



“I consider myself a very strong woman. I overcome all the adversities of life with a lot of determination. Even so, I don’t give up psychological help. If I could give a genuine tip to people, this tip would be: ‘Take care of your mental health with a lot of love'”, he vented.

Maria also said that she is looking for distractions in order to be able to move forward: “Talking to God, being close to my family and friends, doing what I like, working, taking a car… several things! many things (laughs)!”.

A few weeks ago, Maria announced the end of her engagement to Whindersson Nunes. On social networks, she revealed the news to followers and posted a photo with the comedian, thanking her for the moments she had with him. In November last year the two took over the relationship on social networks and got engaged earlier this year.