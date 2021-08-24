Maringá opens a new age group for vaccination this Tuesday

Maringa will open a new age group for vaccination against covid-19 this Tuesday, 14. Photo: Mileny Melo/PMM

This Tuesday, 24, Maringá opens a new age group in vaccination against covid-19. People aged 24 or over may receive the first dose of the immunizing agent.

Vaccines will be administered from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Basic Health Units (UBSs) Iguaçu, Floriano (with appointment), Iguatemi, Mandacaru, Pinheiros, Tuiuti, Policlínica Zona Sul, Império do Sol, Alvorada 3 and Zona 7.

It is necessary to present a vaccination card, personal document with photo, CPF, proof of address (in the name of the person to be vaccinated, or if it is in the name of the spouse, present a marriage certificate or stable union).

2nd dose

The application of the 2nd dose goes on for all audiences this Tuesday, 24th. It is necessary to present a personal document with a photo and vaccination card. Check vaccination times and locations:

Astrazeneca

9 am to 4 pm – UBS Ney Braga

Pfizer, Coronavac and Astrazeneca

9 am to 4 pm – UBS Strawberry

9 am to 4 pm – UBS Vila Operária

Pfizer and Astrazeneca

8:00 am to 5:00 pm – Vaccine Room of the Municipal Health Department (Avenida Prudente de Morais, 885, Zone 7)

9 am to 5 pm – UBS Iguatemi

9 am to 5 pm – UBS Floriano (by appointment)