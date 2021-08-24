Marvel Future Revolution and No More Heroes Featured in Weekly Releases | adventure games

Marvel Future Revolution and No More Heroes 3 are the standout games among the week’s releases. The superhero game is available for Android mobile and iPhone (iOS) on Wednesday (25) and the third chapter of the bizarre series by director Suda 51 is scheduled for release on Nintendo Switch next Friday (27). They arrive accompanied by Psychonauts 2, in addition to the new multiplayer game from the Aliens: Fireteam Elite franchise and the virtual reality adventures of I Expect You to Die 2. Check out more details about the week’s releases, such as dates, prices and platforms they are on available.

Marvel Future Revolution: See Android and iOS download requirements

1 of 7 Marvel Future Revolution is a new free mobile game that hits the market in August — Photo: Disclosure/Marvel Marvel Future Revolution is a new free mobile game that hits the market in August — Photo: Disclosure/Marvel

What is your favorite indie game? Comment on the TechTudo Forum.

Psychonauts 2 – August 25 – PS4, XBSX/S, XB, PC

Raz’s new adventure will finally show him as part of the Psychonauts, a psychic task force dedicated to crimes of the mind. Players will be able to get inside people’s heads and visit stages that are representations of thoughts as they try to unravel mysteries and solve crimes.

Once in a person’s mind, Raz can be attacked by enemies who are literal representations of bad ideas, doubts, resentments and more. Psychonauts 2 comes for R$ 249.95 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC, included in Xbox Game Pass, and R$ 319.90 on PlayStation 4 (PS4), compatible with PlayStation 5 (PS5).

2 out of 7 Psychonauts 2 brings the long-awaited sequel to Raz’s adventure into people’s minds — Photo: Reproduction/Steam Psychonauts 2 brings the long-awaited sequel to Raz’s adventure into people’s minds — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

No More Heroes 3 – August 27 – SW

Legendary assassin Travis Touchdown is back in an all-new adventure against Prince Fu and his alien assassins who want to conquer Earth. Straight from the small town of Santa Destroy, Travis will have to face them in duels to climb the Galactic Superhero Rankings and thus end the invasion.

In his favor, he has his trusty Beam Katana purchased from the internet, wrestling moves and a new accessory, the Death Glove, capable of delivering deadly blows — and which can be customized. No More Heroes 3 sells for $299 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

3 of 7 No More Heroes 3 brings back assassin Travis Touchdown in a new adventure, now to save the world — Photo: Play/Nintendo Game Store No More Heroes 3 brings back assassin Travis Touchdown in a new adventure, now to save the world — Photo: Play/Nintendo Game Store

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – August 24th – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, PC

In this multiplayer shooter and survival game, up to 3 players can assemble their own elite team to face the terrifying xenomorphs and other creatures. There are different classes to customize your soldier, each with special skills and equipment, plus a wide variety of weapons and mods of their own. Aliens: Fireteam Eite costs R$199.50 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, with the PC version for R$129.90.

4 out of 7 Aliens: Fireteam Elite puts players in the role of an elite squad against armies of enemy xenomorphs — Photo: Playback/Steam Aliens: Fireteam Elite puts players in the role of an elite squad against armies of enemy xenomorphs — Photo: Playback/Steam

I Expect You to Die 2: The Spy and the Liar – August 24 – PS4, PC

The sequel to the fun virtual reality game I Expect You to Die takes users back to the world of espionage, where they’ll have to investigate the evil Zoraxis company. In comical yet dangerous scenarios, players will have to perform espionage tasks, disguise themselves and find creative ways to solve deadly traps using interactive objects. I Expect You to Die 2: The Spy and the Liar costs R$133.90 on PS4.

5 of 7 I Expect You to Die 2: The Spy and the Liar further expands the comic concepts of the original game into virtual reality — Photo: Play/Steam I Expect You to Die 2: The Spy and the Liar further expands the comic concepts of the original game into virtual reality — Photo: Play/Steam

King’s Bounty 2 – August 24 – PS4, XB, SW, PC

The classic 90s turn-based combat series finally got a sequel with the evolution of gameplay that made the game a hit at the time. The world of Nostria is in danger after the king’s fall. It’s up to the player to step into the role of three heroes to raise their armies and face the forces of darkness composed of evil creatures, necromancers and more. King’s Bounty 2 is available for R$299.90 on PS4, R$222.45 on Xbox One, R$332 on Switch and R$199 on PC.

6 out of 7 King’s Bounty 2 is the sequel to a classic ’90s strategy game with new looks and new features — Photo: Play/Steam King’s Bounty 2 is the sequel to a classic 90s strategy game with new looks and new features — Photo: Playback/Steam

Marvel Future Revolution – August 25 – Android, iOS

The newest Marvel Heroes game has the same developers as Marvel Future Fight and brings, for the first time, an open world character game for mobile. After several versions of Earth in different dimensions threaten to collide, Vision sacrifices itself to create a fragmented world between alternate realities. Now heroes of different dimensions must band together to face the villains of the multiverse, who have also gathered.

7 of 7 Marvel Future Revolution brings the heroes into an open world on mobile devices for the first time — Photo: Disclosure/Netmarble Marvel Future Revolution brings the heroes to an open world on mobile devices for the first time — Photo: Disclosure/Netmarble

With information from Metacritic, Xbox Games Store, PS Store, steam, Nintendo Game Store, PS Store, Xbox Games Store, steam, PS Store, steam, PS Store, Xbox Games Store, Nintendo Game Store, steam, App Store