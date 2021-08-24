Matheus Cunha ‘presses’ to go to Atlético de Madrid in a R$158 million deal; see behind the scenes

Madrid’s athletic and Hertha Berlin set the details to close the deal by Matheus Cunha, Olympic champion striker with Brazil in Tokyo-2020.

The three parties involved in the deal are discussing the final parts of the contract, in an operation that will probably be closed at around 25 million euros (just above R$ 158 million).

What will you see first? Movies, series, original productions, The Simpsons or ESPN’s live sports? For more details click here

Cunha was not Atleti’s first choice, who thought of Rafa Mir, Antoine Griezmann and even Dusan Vlahovic. The first ended up in Seville, there was no agreement with the Barcelona for the second and the request for 100 million euros (BRL 632 million) of the Fiorentina made the third alternative unfeasible.

Negotiations have accelerated in recent hours thanks to Matheus Cunha’s stance. Sources heard by ESPN said the Brazilian is “delighted” with the chance to play for the Madrid team and that’s why he has been pressuring Hertha to accept the offer.

The reinforcement arrives backed by Diego Simeone, who has long been looking for a striker in the market who could “complete” Luis Suárez. In the Argentine coach’s analysis, Matheus Cunha is capable of performing this role and will fit in well with the squad.

The Brazilian comes from a season with eight goals and eight assists in German football.