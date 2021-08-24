Mbappé rejects new PSG proposal and French club defines Richarlison as plan B

The drama between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappé seems to have gained another chapter this Monday: ‘RMC’ radio reported that the club presented a new contract proposal to the French prodigy, but talks did not follow because Mbappé did not show interest in keeping them.

The vehicle points out that PSG’s proposal would give a five-year contract – with the option of extending the bond for another season – to Mbappé. In addition, the striker would have a higher salary and would receive the 3rd highest salary of the current squad, only behind Messi and Neymar.

Starting next season, you can watch ALL Champions games LIVE on HBO MAX! Click here and subscribe!

Still, it seems that the offer was not enough to convince Mbappé to stay at the club and the player remains far from a renewal of his current contract, which runs until 2022.

The radio also points out that, anticipating the possible departure of the star, PSG already has a “plan B” and has identified Brazilian Richarlison, from Everton, as an option to replace him.