Mbappé rejects yet another renewal offer, and PSG defines a name as “plan B”

After announcing the hiring of Lionel Messi, O PSG bid as one of the strongest teams in European football, and one of the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League in season 2021-22. However, amidst the arrival of the Argentine, there are several rumors about a possible departure of Kylian Mbappé.









With a contract until the end of this season, the number 7 shirt refused another renewal offer made by the French club, according to RMC radio. The proposal included a five-year contract, with the possibility of an extension for another season, and would elevate Mbappé to the status of third highest paid player in the squad.

With Mbappé remaining indefinite, the PSG is aiming at a new target, according to the radio: Richarlison. At the age of 24, the forward has just played in Copa América and the Olympic Games wearing the Brazilian national team’s shirt, becoming Olympic champion in Tokyo. At Everton since 2018, the numbers are good: 121 games and 43 goals.

Richarlison has a contract with Liverpool blue team until the end of the 2023-24 season, and he renewed for the last time in December 2019. on the left side, and Messi prefers to float more in the offensive sector.

So far, PSG has closed the signings of Donnarumma, Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Wijnaldum and Lionel Messi. In the first three rounds, the team had three victories, against Troyes, Strasbourg and Brest, in order.