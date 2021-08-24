Mbappé talks about the importance of ego for big players and praises Messi, CR7 and Haaland | french football

Still not defining whether or not to renew with PSG, Kylian Mbappe gave a long interview to Esquire magazine in which he reviewed his career, talked about other stars (Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, Haaland…) and gave self-praise in a tone of confidence worthy of experienced players. But nothing about your future.

See more international football news

However, asked if he considers “being too big a player for the French Championship”, the 22-year-old forward hinted that Real Madrid might have to wait a little longer to sign him…

– France does not have the best championship in the world, but I have always felt the responsibility, as an emblematic player, to help the championship grow – said Mbappé, who considers himself a complete athlete.

– I played further ahead, I played left and right. In all humility, I don’t think everyone is able to change their position like that every year and keep performing at the highest level. It didn’t fall from the sky. I have been able to work on my weaknesses, but above all improve my strengths, because they have always told me that it is through them that you win – he said.

PSG thinks of Richarlison as an alternative for Mbappé’s possible departure, says TV

Mbappé spoke about the importance of winning the 2018 World Cup, when he was just 19 years old, and revealed that after the title, when he returned to PSG, he spoke with Neymar.

– I will not invade your territory. I will be a candidate for the Ballon d’Or this year (2018) because you won’t be, but I assure you that I don’t want to take your place – said Mbappé, who later spoke precisely about the importance of the ego for high-performance players.

– In top-level football, no one will create your space or say you are capable of doing things. It’s up to you to convince yourself that you can do it. Ego, self-love, is not just a whim of the stars, it’s also the desire to improve, to give one’s best – observed Mbappé who, every time he takes to the field, says to himself: “I’m the best ”.

1 of 2 Navas, Mbappé, Neymar, Di María, Draxler and Messi: PSG “rachão” sick team — Photo: PSG official website Navas, Mbappé, Neymar, Di María, Draxler and Messi: PSG “rachão” sick team — Photo: PSG official website

But Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

– If you tell yourself that you will be better than them, it goes beyond ego or determination: it is lack of awareness. These players are unmatched. They broke all the laws of statistics. They had ten, fifteen extraordinary years. I watch other big players’ games to see what they do. I think other players are watching me too. I think this leads football players to elevate their performance, just as Messi was good for Ronaldo and Ronaldo was good for Messi – he stressed.

Asked about Haaland, a 21-year-old who has an average of almost one goal per game for Borussia Dortmund, Mbappé said:

– It’s his second year, we’re getting to know him. I’m happy for him and what he’s doing.

CHECK OUT GOALS AND BIZARRICES IN INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL:

BMFC #142: Bike Rescue in Poland and Ex-Flu players in Insane Video in Thailand