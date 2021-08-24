MC Mirella confirms that he’s already hooked up with Neymar, and suggests if he does well: ‘It was a secret’; watch

Hmm… rolled! MC Mirella revealed that he already hooked up with Neymar. In a recent interview with “PodDarPrado”, a podcast by Gabi Prado, the funkeira confirmed the story, but fired that, until then, this was a little secret between the two. The singer also gave details about the stay, and told whether the boy Ney is doing well or not.

“Since Neymar already spoke, it was a secret, he spoke before me, so now I can speak. Yes, we are already“, said Mirella when asked about the matter. “Just me who never caught Neymar? What’s happening?“, joked Prado, telling the football player to get in touch with her. “Neymar is a catcher, right? Handle! You can go in faith. I think you will like“, replied the funkeira, implying that the roll was good.

Neymar?? The man is flying in and out of the field 👀 pic.twitter.com/MPL51erim1 — Paris of the Depression (@parisdadepre) August 21, 2021

“I like Ney. He’s a hot boy, very good people. A person I was surprised by, I thought he was totally different for being who he is. It doesn’t even seem like he’s Neymar when you meet him in person, I think he doesn’t even have a clue about who he is, his name, everything, because he’s very good“, praised the MC. In 2019, she attended the athlete’s birthday party that took place in Paris, France.

Talking about the boys who already hit on her through Instagram direct, Mirella said that even Latino makes the list. “Some time ago Latino was the girls’ dream, wasn’t it?“, she said. MC said that most of the interested parties, however, are from the funk world, with Neymar being the only player she has ever had a relationship with. “If I’m talking about direct, I think they were all (the MCs), even more when I became single… I went to the microphone tram“she joked.

According to the former A Fazenda 12, she has been involved with MCs Hariel, Pedrinho, Don Juan, Lan, Menor MR and Kevinho. Today, Mirella is married to another funk artist Dynho Alves. The singer also usually receives indecent proposals and photos on Instagram. “They send naked pictures, send pictures of everything, I’m shocked. I open everything, you stay there and I’m the one who opens it“, she said. Watch the program in full: