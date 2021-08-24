MC Poze announces he expects a third child with his 17-year-old girlfriend

MC Poze, aged 20, and his girlfriend, influencer Vivianne Noronha, aged 17, announced that they are expecting the couple’s third child. The funkeiro was thrilled with the news when he told his followers and revealed the baby’s gender in an Instagram post:

Thanks God for everything! Here comes another princess. MC Poze

In the story, the MC showed records of him spreading the news during a car ride. “I’m going to be a father again, man**! Here comes my princess, for**!”, he yelled, who then showed images of the baby’s ultrasound.

The two are already parents of Julia, aged two, and little Miguel, aged eight months.

The pregnancy announcement became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter and the funkeiro announced that he had deactivated his social network. “Negative energy from this Twitter goes far away from my family,” he wrote in the Instagram story.