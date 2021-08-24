Mc Poze announces that he will be a father for the third time and his wife’s age resonates

The world should have another funkeiro baby soon. At 20, MC Poze announced this Monday (23) that he will be a father for the third time. The artist and his wife, Viviane Noronha, 17, are expecting another daughter. They are already parents of a boy and a girl. “Thanks God for everything. Here comes another princess”, wrote the singer on social networks when he posted a photo next to his partner in which she shows off her belly during an exam.

Although the moment is one of celebration for the hit’s owner “I’m Flying High”, netizens were surprised by the age of Poze’s wife. “17 years old” entered the list of most talked about subjects on twitter. Many messages were from people frightened by Viviane’s young age and her third pregnancy.

Check out Twitter’s reaction:

Way that Poze beats his chest, assumes, creates, sustains and everything is no more than the obligation. But the mine is 17 years old and that doesn’t enter my head. It went badly. — claudinho (@claudinhow7) August 23, 2021

poze woman pregnant for the 3rd time at 17 years old without complete high school

who doesn’t see a problem with that has already died inside — bru (@bruluciana_) August 23, 2021

poze’s wife pregnant for the third time and she is 17 years old… pic.twitter.com/zbRo0Y09LJ — yuki ʚɞ STEREOTYPE (@jiungpetista) August 23, 2021

Viviane is 17 years old and can have 20 children if she wants with the money she and the poze have, worse is a group that has nowhere to drop dead and keeps making children. Instead of guessing what is right or wrong, send diapers. — John (@jp_carv) August 23, 2021

regardless of age I wish all the happiness and health of the child, the only thing I said was that I don’t think a 17 year old girl with 3 children is normal, it really shocks me, I just gave MY opinion on MY twitter! b late 🥰 — messiah (@messiascamy) August 23, 2021

I follow Viviane just to see Julia because I think she’s so cute and funny, I also think the clear love that Poze has for children is beautiful….but 17 years in the 3rd child is not fucking normal

Regardless of money, motherhood is soooo beyond that. — . (@marcelealvess) August 23, 2021