Mc Poze announces that he will be a father for the third time and his wife’s age resonates

By
Hrishikesh Bhardwaj
-
0

The world should have another funkeiro baby soon. At 20, MC Poze announced this Monday (23) that he will be a father for the third time. The artist and his wife, Viviane Noronha, 17, are expecting another daughter. They are already parents of a boy and a girl. “Thanks God for everything. Here comes another princess”, wrote the singer on social networks when he posted a photo next to his partner in which she shows off her belly during an exam.

Although the moment is one of celebration for the hit’s owner “I’m Flying High”, netizens were surprised by the age of Poze’s wife. “17 years old” entered the list of most talked about subjects on twitter. Many messages were from people frightened by Viviane’s young age and her third pregnancy.

Check out Twitter’s reaction:

