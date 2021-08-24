McDonald’s forced to suspend sales of milkshakes in England

About 1,300 units of fast food chain McDonald’s in the UK were forced to stop selling milkshakes due to shortages. Other networks were also affected by the shortage, which occurs due to the covid-19 pandemic and the new Brexit deal, according to CNN.

“Like most retailers, we are facing some supply chain issues affecting the availability of a small number of products. Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants in England, Scotland and Wales,” said a McDonald’s representative in a statement.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and thank our customers for their continued patience. We are working hard to get these items back on the menu as quickly as possible,” added the spokesman.

In addition to the fast-food chain, other companies suffer from a shortage of supply chain. Last week, the Nando’s chain closed 45 of its units in the United Kingdom due to the lack of chicken, a trademark of the brand. Even beer came to be at risk in some pub chains.

According to CNN, the pandemic has put pressure on food producers and restaurants struggling to find workers. In recent months, for example, labor shortages have been hampered by UK rules, which require people to isolate themselves when they come into contact with an individual who has tested positive for the new coronavirus. In England, people vaccinated fully immunized are not obliged to isolate themselves in this case.

However, the problems are still far from disappearing. The shortage of truck drivers has caused the disruption of some food supplies in Britain. The Road Haulage Association said there were about 100,000 truck drivers missing, of which 20,000 left the country after Brexit.

James Hook, manager of farms, told the US portal that in June his company had twice as many vacancies as usual. And the British Poultry Council reported that a shortage of workers could result in a shortage of turkeys next Christmas.

“The operating environment has deteriorated so deeply that I can’t see any result other than a major food shortage in the UK. The supply of chicken and turkey is under threat,” he said. ranjit singh boparan, founder of 2 Sisters food Group.