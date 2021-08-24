Messi wants to play before the FIFA Date and will make his PSG debut on Sunday, says newspaper | french football

It’s not official yet, but the newspaper “Le Parisien” guarantees: Lionel Messi will make his debut for PSG next Sunday, at 15:45, against Reims, away from home. The French publication states that the ace wants to play at least once before the next FIFA Date, in September, and therefore will not miss the opportunity to go on the field in the weekend round – the last before the games between national teams.

After having his vacation postponed due to the Copa América dispute and also taking a long time to resume training while he decided to leave Barcelona and arrive at PSG, Messi races against time to regain his rhythm. He and the club itself did not set a date for his first match for the club. After two weeks of training with the team, the Argentine received a break last weekend and went to Barcelona with his family.

After the rest, it would be the perfect time for the star to intensify his training and get ready to act at least in part of next Sunday’s duel. Coach Mauricio Pochettino said in an interview with ESPN that last week was a good one for the 35-year-old, and that “if all goes well” this week, Messi could be available to be related.

1 of 2 Messi arrived at PSG two weeks ago — Photo: AFP Messi arrived at PSG two weeks ago — Photo: AFP

Debut away from home shakes the city of Reims

In this way, Messi’s debut would take place away from home, and not with a big party at the Parque dos Príncipes, as initially imagined. Which will turn the small town of Reims into the spotlight of European football over the weekend. “L’Équipe” claims that since Messi was hired, ticket sales for the match between Reims and PSG have soared: 6,000 tickets were sold in four days, the same amount that had been sold in three weeks. And with purchases made all over the planet.

While tickets for the game came out of box offices sold for prices between €35 (BRL216) and €100 (BRL618), in the hands of the money changers they are already being sold for at least €400 (BRL2,474), from according to “L’Équipe”. Reims sold all 20,546 tickets for the match against the star-studded Parisian team.

2 of 2 Auguste-Delaune Stadium could host Messi’s PSG debut — Photo: Getty Images Auguste-Delaune Stadium could host Messi’s PSG debut — Photo: Getty Images

It is also planned a capacity in the press tribune, according to the newspaper. The Union of Sport Journalists in France says it received 122 applications for accreditation for the match – breaking the record for applications for games at the Auguste-Delaune stadium, which belonged to David Beckham’s third game for PSG in 2013.