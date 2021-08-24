Miami and Orlando advise residents to ration water due to lack of oxygen in hospitals

Actions such as watering plants, watering the grass, washing sidewalks and cars during peak hours of the sun should be avoided

the authorities of Miami and Orlando are urging residents to start water rationing after hospitals register lack of liquid oxygen used in a patient with the Covid-19. At first, the rationing measure is not an imposition, but a request for people to avoid using water unnecessarily. It would be the case of watering plants, watering the grass, washing sidewalks and cars during peak hours. This is another attempt to contain Covid-19 in the U.S, which record constant increases in numbers as a result of Delta variant — especially in the Florida. The mayor of the city of Orlando, Buddy Dyer, explained that the liquid oxygen used to treat the water in the reservoirs of the cities in the region is being transferred to hospitals to treat seriously ill patients with Covid-19. In a statement published last night in Orlando, authorities say that if the request is not granted, the imposed rationing will be adopted. In Miami, a similar statement was released this morning.

*With information from correspondent Eliseu Caetano