Microentrepreneurs have a week to settle debt – News

You Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI) with back taxes, they have a week, until next Tuesday (31), to settle their debts. Starting in September, the Federal Revenue will forward unregulated debts for registration in active debt. This debt will be charged in court with interest and other charges provided for by law.

The situation can be regularized by the payment of debts until the 31st of August, using the DAS (National Simple Collection Document), or installment payment. Both forms of payment can be made directly from the Simples Nacional Portal. DAS can also be issued via the MEI App, available for Android or iOS phones.

The Revenue explains that, by regularizing the situation by August 31, the MEI will avoid judicial collection of the registered debt.

Other consequences for those who do not get regularized:

– Ceasing to be insured by the INSS, thus losing social security benefits, such as retirement, sick pay, among others;

– Be excluded from the Simple National and Simei regimes by the Federal Revenue, States and Municipalities; have difficulty obtaining financing and loans; among others.

Process

If the micro-entrepreneur does not fulfill his situation, the debits will be sent to the Active Debt will be as follows:

– Social security debt (INSS) and other federal taxes will be forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury (PGFN) for registration in Active Federal Debt, with an increase of 20% as charges;

– Debt related to ISS and/or ICMS will be transferred to the Municipality or the State, as the case may be, for registration in Municipal and/or State Overdue Debt, with additional charges in accordance with the legislation of each entity.

How to consult debts

The debts being collected can be found in the PGMEI (full version), with a digital certificate or access code, in the option “Extract/Pending Consultation > Pending Consultation in Simei”. This option also allows the generation of DAS for payment.

After registration in active debt, the payment of the INSS debt must be carried out in DAS DAU (specific document for Active Debt of the Union), while the ISS and ICMS directly in the proper form of the Municipality or State responsible for the tax.

For more information, see thePGMEI Manual, OMEI Questions and Answersit’s theMEI Installment Manual.