Mirella and Dinei ward off Exile’s bad luck and impose defeat on Pyong’s team · TV News

Mirella Santos set the pace for the week’s race at Ilha Record and put away the bad luck of the times of Caverna do Exílio on the night of this Monday (23). In her team, she had the help of Dinei, the first eliminated from the reality, and also Antonela Avellaneda and Laura Keller. Together, they inflicted defeat on Pyong Lee’s team.

Any Borges and Mirella were the commanders of the week after winning the Survival Challenge last Thursday (19). Before tonight’s race, they hatched a plan to separate Antonela and Pyong, to force the two allies into the hot seat.

Gêmea Lacração chose for its team, Esmeralda, the ex-BBB, the ex-soccer player and the champion of the first season of Power Couple Brasil. The ex-On Vacation with the Ex chose Pyong, Nadja Pessoa and Valesca Popozuda.

In the test, the two commanders needed to guide their partners by voice in a maze, where they should find 11 bags scattered around. To make it difficult, everyone should be blindfolded, and they needed to listen carefully to their leaders’ directions.

After collecting all the bags, the commanders had to go to a table and put together a sentence with all the letters hidden in the packages. Mirella started the race with an advantage, granted by her colleagues from Cave of Exile, and already had two pieces positioned in the correct place. This was essential for his team to conquer the victory.

Any had difficulty guiding Nadja and Valesca. The two, quite impatient, did not have the self-control to wait for guidance and also lost a lot of time in some stages, making it difficult for the entire Rubi team to perform well, which was defeated in the arena.

