MIUI 13: these are Xiaomi smartphones that should receive the update

MIUI 13 will bring Google’s Android 12 operating system, which it is based on, to Xiaomi smartphones. It is officially the next major version of the Chinese manufacturer’s own UI (UI) led by Lei Jun and promises to be based on stability.

This version is expected to reach Xiaomi smartphones at the end of 2021, without a concrete date being released by the CEO of the Chinese company. Currently, it continues to be developed within the brand, but we already have a list of chosen smartphones.

Lei Jun points out the arrival of MIUI 13 for the end of 2021

Lei Jun, current CEO and co-founder of Xiaomi.

Even though Xiaomi is currently updating several smartphones to MIUI 12.5, there is already growing anticipation for MIUI 13. This will be the next big update with the manufacturer’s fans expressing their interest on the brand’s official forum.

It should be noted that there is still no official list of smartphones chosen for the update. However, there is a revelation that can tell us which Xiaomi smartphone models should receive this general system update.

We do know that MIUI 13 is being developed by Xiaomi. In addition, Lei Jun, head of the company, has already stated that this version would reach the end of 2021, being then presented, possibly with the next Mi 12.

List of Xiaomi smartphones that should receive MIUI 13

Xiaomi Mi 11 range

Range Mi 10

Range Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold

Mi MIX 3

Mi MIX 4

Redmi Note 10 range

Redmi Note 9 range

Mi Gamma MIX Alpha

Redmi K40 range

Redmi K30 range

Redmi K20 range

Redmi range 9

Redmi 10X range

POCO X3 range

POCO X2

POCO M2 range

POCO X2 Pro/ POCO X2 Pro

Black Shark Range 3

Black Shark 2 range

The list above is unofficial, created based on information considered to be reliable, as well as the history of the Chinese manufacturer. In fact, it is very likely that more models will gradually receive the MIUI 13 update.

Likewise, we also don’t know when MIUI 13 will start shipping. Xiaomi has not yet confirmed any presentation event for this new version, nor are there any leaks of information specifically pointing to a date.

It is likely, however, that the presentation of the interface will take place in the next quarter and the start of its distribution in the last months of the year, taking first place in China. The scope of its news is equally unknown at the moment.

MIUI 13 will be based on Google’s Android 12

Unofficial list, compiled by the xiaomiui publication.

Google’s own Android 12 was not officially available in its stable version at the time of this writing. However, this must happen before the month of August comes to an end.

From there, Xiaomi must provide the first accurate information. Until then, we have this indication of the models that should receive Android 12, which may or may not be updated with the MIUI 13 interface.

Until then, however, we can point to the aforementioned list, as well as the second image in which various models appear. There we can see the predictions of the publication in question for the distribution of Android 12 among the Xiaomi smartphone portfolio.

Finally, among the improvements present in MIUI 13 is only the presence of the virtual RAM mode, now with improvements. To this is added the promise, by the manufacturer, to make the entire interface more stable and with less bugs in the system.

4gnews will follow the development of the MIUI 13 interface, with more information to be published as it becomes available.

