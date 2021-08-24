Monday bulletin with confirmations from Covid. More than 43 thousand people have already completed the immunization – Barbacena Online

In the last 24 hours the city has confirmed only 4 positive cases of Covid. According to the bulletin on Monday (23), more than 43 thousand people from Barcelona completed the immunization with two doses of the vaccine or the single dose vaccine.

Check out the other numbers released this Saturday (21):

Total deaths: 293

Total confirmed cases: 8,940

Confirmed hospitalized patients: 8

Total recovered patients: 8,609

Patients in home isolation: 142

Inpatients with suspected Covid: 1

BEDS (updated on August 23, at 4:41 pm)

Available clinical beds: 16

Available ICU-Covid beds: 14

VACCINOMETER (last updated on 23/08, at 5:54 pm)

Doses received (1st dose): 89,351

Vaccinated Barbacenenses (1st dose): 89,211

Single doses received: 2,960

Vaccinated Barbacenenses (single dose): 2,930

Doses received (2nd dose): 46,308

Vaccinated Barbacenenses (2nd dose): 40,443

PATIENTS FROM OTHER MUNICIPALITIES SERVED IN THE BARBACENA HEALTH NETWORK

Confirmed cases: 745

Hospitalized: 12

Deaths: 224