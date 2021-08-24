Monday bulletin with confirmations from Covid. More than 43 thousand people have already completed the immunization – Barbacena Online

In the last 24 hours the city has confirmed only 4 positive cases of Covid. According to the bulletin on Monday (23), more than 43 thousand people from Barcelona completed the immunization with two doses of the vaccine or the single dose vaccine.
Check out the other numbers released this Saturday (21):
Total deaths: 293
Total confirmed cases: 8,940
Confirmed hospitalized patients: 8
Total recovered patients: 8,609
Patients in home isolation: 142
Inpatients with suspected Covid: 1
BEDS (updated on August 23, at 4:41 pm)
Available clinical beds: 16
Available ICU-Covid beds: 14
VACCINOMETER (last updated on 23/08, at 5:54 pm)
Doses received (1st dose): 89,351
Vaccinated Barbacenenses (1st dose): 89,211
Single doses received: 2,960
Vaccinated Barbacenenses (single dose): 2,930
Doses received (2nd dose): 46,308
Vaccinated Barbacenenses (2nd dose): 40,443
PATIENTS FROM OTHER MUNICIPALITIES SERVED IN THE BARBACENA HEALTH NETWORK
Confirmed cases: 745
Hospitalized: 12
Deaths: 224