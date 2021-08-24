Mother loses two children by covid-19 in 12 h and appeals: ‘get vaccinated’

A mother lost two children within 12 hours of complications from covid-19 in Florida (USA). She, who was also infected with the virus, was vaccinated, unlike her children.

Lisa Brandon revealed that she regrets not insisting that her children Free Jaggi, 41, and Aaron Jaggi, 35, be vaccinated.

“It’s a mother’s worst nightmare. The only reason I’m doing this is to announce that you please get the vaccine,” Lisa said in an interview with local News4Jax.

The three lived together and became ill at the end of July. Aaron and Free needed to be hospitalized and had pneumonia. Both were in hospital for 12 days and were breathing with the help of a mechanical ventilator. Free had to be in an induced coma.

Free died on August 12th and his brother the next day, 12 hours apart.

“This is horrible. I love my boys. They never came home again,” said Lisa, who had lost a son, David, five years ago.

Lisa’s story is one more about people who chose not to get vaccinated and ended up dying from complications of covid-19 to move the United States. Last week, a couple in Texas who failed to resist the virus died, leaving behind four children. They refused vaccination because, according to a cousin, they were suspicious of the immunizers.