Mouse comes to Sergio Reis’ defense: ‘He’s suffering persecution’

little mouse used his show on SBT to comment on the controversy involving the singer Sergio Reis. Last Monday (23), the presenter showed his support for the musician and criticized some artists who canceled participation in the sertanejo’s album.

“Sérgio Reis, I want to say that you have my support against this true crusade of evil that you are suffering. What I know is today Brazil does not support opposing opinions. Sergião is suffering unparalleled persecution”, he said.

Then, Ratinho mentioned Guarabyra (73), one of the artists who canceled the participation in Sérgio Reis’ album: “Some artists are announcing that they will not participate in the DVD, like Guarabyra. Oh, Guarabyra, you don’t exist, it’s over. It’s good that you don’t go. Some of these singers haven’t been successful for a long time. And Sergio was going to give it an opportunity. There is no justification for using hate and not giving him the right to defend himself.”

At the end of the message, the presenter asked the most popular artists to support the musician: ‘Most popular artists, I want to talk to you. Sertaneja duos, popular artists, don’t be cowards. Show support to my friend!”

See too

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Sérgio Reis laments the abandonment of the artistic class: ‘Only Roger sent a message’

+ Camila Pitanga does nude rehearsal

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach