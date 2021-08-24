Movie actor says he’s looking forward to seeing Tobey Maguire’s return

The actor, who is present in the film, said he was excited to see Tobey Maguire back.

Expectations for Spider-Man: No Return Home are on the rise. While rumors indicate that the trailer for the film is finally being released within a few hours, fans await confirmation of the presence of actors like Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Willem DaFoe and, of course, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

But it’s not just the public who are eagerly awaiting the new Amigao da Vizinhança movie. Even actors who participated in the production are excited and curious to see what’s next. this is the case of JB Smoove, actor who played the teacher Julius Dell in Spider-Man: Away from Home and who now reprises the role in the new movie.

In an interview with The Illuminerdi, the actor was asked which movie villain he was most excited to see returning. Smoover couldn’t contain his excitement about the version of Electro in Jamie Foxx:

“Sure man, Jamie Foxx is coming back, baby. Come on, Jamie! He’s my boy! I’m excited, I’m really excited about it.”

Afterwards, the interviewer asked Smoove which Spider-Man he was excited to see join Tom Holland, to which he replied:

“Tobey Maguire, of course.”

Both the presence of Jamie Foxx, from The Spectacular Spider-Man 2, as for Tobey Maguire, the hero of the original trilogy, were never officially confirmed, although Foxx has already suggested their participation in the film more than once.

Spider-Man: No Return Home premiere in December 16, 2021.

