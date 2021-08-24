Multiverse in Spider-Man 3: Watch the trailer!

Sony and Marvel Studios unveiled, this Monday (23), the long-awaited first trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home, the hero’s third solo film, starring Tom Holland. Watch below, subtitled or dubbed in Portuguese:

Watch the trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home (Subtitled and Dubbed)

Return of Alfred Molina as the villain Doctor Octopus

At the end of the trailer above, you can see Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, who returns to the role after 17 years of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 (2004). Molina himself had already confirmed his participation in Spider-Man: Sem Volta Para Casa.

Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man: No Return Home. Image: Sony/Marvel

In the new film, Molina was rejuvenated with the same technology that Marvel Studios used with Robert Downey Jr. in Civil War (2016) and Samuel L. Jackson in Captain Marvel (2019).

Molina also said that Spider-Man 3 (No Return Home) will continue Otto Octavius’ story from where he left off in Spider-Man 2, when the villain sinks into the river after clash with the hero and the awakening of his good side, which he avoided an even greater destruction for the city.

leak the day before

The day before the official release, an unfinished version of the Spider-Man: No Return Home trailer was leaked onto the internet. The video was originally posted on TikTok and republished on other social networks.

When does it debut?

Spider-Man: No Back Home is set to premiere on December 16, 2021. For more, see everything we know about the feature so far.

