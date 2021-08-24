Myth or Truth: Can the Ketogenic Diet Treat Cancer? – 08/23/2021

When it comes to the ketogenic diet, the debate among experts is usually heated. With proven efficacy in the treatment of epilepsy and widely used by those who want to lose weight, this diet low in carbohydrates and high in fat is widely disseminated on the internet and divides opinions in the health area. But some opinions are consensual in the scientific community. One of them concerns the treatment of cancer.

Even entities that are enthusiastic about this restrictive menu, such as the ABLC (Brazilian LowCarb Association), reinforce that there are not enough studies to say that it is capable of treating cancer. So where did this idea come from? First, you need to understand how ketogenic works.

Your grandmother used to say: empty bags don’t stop standing. So it’s no secret that the body needs energy to keep it running. It turns out that its fuel can come from two sources: glucose, made from carbohydrates, or so-called ketone bodies, which are born from the metabolization of fat.

The aim of the ketogenic diet is to make the body work on ketone bodies, through a drastic reduction in carbohydrate consumption. Our glucose reserve is sufficient for a maximum of 36 hours. And, in reducing it, we produce and use ketone bodies (from fat), which leads to weight loss. “To give you an idea, the individual in ketosis ingests up to 50 g of carbohydrates a day. An apple has the equivalent of 30 g”, exemplifies the digestive tract surgeon Carlos Bastian, member of the ABLC board.

Another proven efficacy is in the treatment of epilepsy, a neurological disease that leads to uncontrolled movements and seizures. The first studies showing this effectiveness, especially in children, were published in the early 20th century, the most striking of which was by the American physician Russell Wilder, who coined the term ketogenic diet.

His experiments at the Mayo Clinic, published in 1921, were so effective that even today the regimen is used to treat the neurological condition through expert monitoring and adequate nutritional replacement.

What about cancer?

The association of the ketogenic diet with the treatment of cancer came after a study by the German physician Otto Heinrich Warburg, who received the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1931. He found that cancer cells feed on glucose. Based on this, scientists went on to study whether low carbohydrate intake could then kill these “starvation” cells.

For decades, researchers have been striving to unravel the mystery. But there is still no answer. This is because, as explained by Bastian, the researches that indicate such efficiency were carried out in animals, through analyses. in vitro, or in groups with few people.

In addition, oncological surgeon Diego de Aragão Bezerra, a professor at the UFC (Federal University of Ceará), explains that many results obtained in people are controversial. “It was noticed that sometimes tumor tissue cells were able to metabolize ketone bodies, indicating an ability of the tumor to change its energy source,” he says.

It should also be added that, even if the efficiency had already been proven, it would be restricted to some types of cancer, such as bowel, breast and endometrial cancer, since not every tumor responds minimally to the tests. “In short, we still have a long way to go,” says Bastian.

The ketogenic diet, which prioritizes fat, can cause nutritional deficiency, further weakening the individual with cancer Image: iStock

This dilemma is not unique to cancer. Psychiatrist Régis Chachamovich, also from the ABLC, mentions that, although ketogenic is used even in the treatment of depressive and anxiety conditions, studies that investigate these relationships do not have a definitive answer. Analyzes still look at the efficiency of the diet in treating other conditions, such as autism, headache and dementia.

It is in this sense that the existence of encouraging data about the regime does not mean that it is effective, period. Research must be proven in humans, with a significant number of participants, and pass through a rigorous filter of the scientific community in order to hit the hammer.

“It doesn’t hurt”. Will be?

By understanding that the ketogenic diet is “healthy”, adherents indicate its use as a cancer prevention (since obesity is linked to 13 types of it) and as a complement to conventional treatment, according to Bastian.

And that’s where experts diverge the most. Authority in the fight against the disease, the INCA (National Cancer Institute) even launched a guide warning about the risk of restrictive diets in people with a positive diagnosis. Ketogenic enters the list.

The document reinforces, for example, that, in addition to the method not being proven effective, all cells in the body need glucose. And when the body misses it, it finds other ways to produce it, using, for example, muscle proteins.

This generates weight loss that is not good for those who are already debilitated. “The fact that the tumor uses glucose as a source of energy cannot be, therefore, a justification for removing carbohydrates from the diet,” says the text of the body linked to the Ministry of Health.

According to nutritionist Gabriela Vilaça, from the Nutrition and Dietetics Section of the Hospital do Câncer II, which integrates the INCA, as it is difficult to follow, the regimen may even bring more problems than benefits. It is possible that there is a nutritional deficiency, making the individual even more fragile. Thus, the specialist advocates a specific follow-up for each patient. She explains that people undergoing treatment, regardless of the diet adopted, may have changes in taste, inflammation, loss of appetite and all of this must be taken into account in food planning.

In addition, under no circumstances, the patient should drop the treatment to try to control the disease with food alone. Nutritionist Danile Sampaio, from Hospital Sírio-Libanês, recalls that many food myths circulate on the internet, whether they are linked to diets or even specific foods. Therefore, it is essential to pay special attention to what is read and seen.

Whenever faced with an alternative diet, the patient should take it to their doctor or nutritionist in order to understand its applicability and real effectiveness. “At least there is still no universal diet to treat cancer. It is always necessary to look at each case”, he adds.

While there is no scientific verdict on the matter, what Vilaça is recommending is a diet with fresh or minimally processed foods, in accordance with the guidelines of the Food Guide for the Brazilian Population. In addition, the menu must be varied, individualized and fit the patient’s routine. “A complicated regime will be useless, which the person will have difficulty complying with”, he concludes.