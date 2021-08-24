NASA offers $500,000 to 13-team projects to extract resources from the Moon

NASA continues to prepare for the Artemis lunar missions, and for the endeavor to succeed, the Moon’s local resources will be essential — including water, which will need to be extracted from the ground. To find ways to do this, the space agency created the Break the Ice Lunar Challenge, which resulted in the distribution of the sum of US$500,000 among 13 different selected teams, to encourage the development of mining technologies.

The challenge started last year and featured proposals from 31 teams from the United States, Canada, Australia and Sri Lanka. During the first phase, teams were challenged to design a system architecture to collect and transport large amounts of frozen regolith and water from a region of the lunar south pole that is always in the shadows. The teams had seven months to present the architecture of their systems, an excavation plan and an animation of the system in operation, which were later evaluated by a panel of experts.

Redwire Space won first place in the competition and will receive US$125,000 to develop its proposal for two rovers focused on robustness and simplicity: the Lunar Regolith Excavator (L-Rex) would be created to excavate large amounts of frozen regolith, while the Lunar Transporter (L-Tran), would launch an excavator to collect regolith and ice.

Check out the animation below, which represents Redwire Space’s proposal:

The Colorado School of Mines took second place, receiving $75,000 for the Colorado School of Mines project, which would include a digger rover, a regolito truck and a water truck, along with communication and navigation systems. Thus, the two transporters would have robotic arms to carry out assembly, maintenance and repair activities, and the three vehicles would be teleoperated from a nearby habitat built on the lunar surface.

Finally, Austere Engineering of Littleton took third place, awarded the sum of $50,000. The team proposed the Grading and Rotating system for Water Located in Excavated Regolith (GROWLER), with a mass of approximately 12 metric tons. The idea is for the GROWLER to establish a local positioning system and map the surface and underground rocks that obstruct the excavation; then the system would excavate the frozen regolith to extract and deliver the water.

Monsi Roman, program manager for Centennial Challenges at NASA, explains that expanding ideas for safely and responsibly excavating lunar resources requires the development of new technologies. “The system concepts developed as part of this challenge will enable sustainable operations on the lunar surface, paving the way for us to convert lunar ice into essential resources and reduce our need for Earth supplies,” he explained. Afterwards, a future second phase of the challenge could be focused on the development and demonstration of the projects’ hardware.

NASA also selected 10 other teams, which brought innovative ideas that could benefit the space agency, and each will receive $25,000. Meet the other teams:

AggISRU, from Texas A&M University at College Station;

Aurora Robotics, from the University of Alaska in Fairbanks;

Lunar Lions of the Columbia University Robotics Club in New York;

OffWorld Robotics in Pasadena, California;

Oshkosh Corporation in Oshkosh, Wisconsin;

Rocket M in Mojave, California;

Space Trajectory at South Dakota State University in Brookings;

Team AA-Star in Redmond, Washington;

Team LIQUID from Altadena, California;

Terra Engineering from Gardena, California.

Source: NASA, Space.com