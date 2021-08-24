Netflix Announces 41 Movie Releases by End of 2021; see full list

Image: Disclosure/Netflix
Netflix announced this Monday (23) the release of 41 films, including originals, for the next few months of 2021. Among the highlights are the western movie The Harder They Fall – starring Regina King, Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors – Tick, Tick… Boom!, with Andrew Garfield, and The Lost Daughter, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.
The official names in Portuguese for the titles have not yet been released. Check out the full list:
September
September 2nd
September 3rd
September 9th
- Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
September 10th
September 15th
September 22
September 24th
- My Little Pony: The New Generation
The Starling (Disclosure/Netflix)
September 29th
October
October 1st
October 6th
- There’s Someone Inside Your House
October 20th
October 29th
No day set (in October)
November
November 3rd
The Harder They Fall (Netflix/Press Release)
November 5th
November 10th
November 12th
November 19th
November 24th
November 29th
- 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible
November (no definite day)
December
December 1st
December 3rd
- Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
December 10th
December 15th
December, 24
December 31th
The Last Daughter Movie (Netflix/Courtesy)
December (no definite day)
So, which movie are you most looking forward to seeing? Tell us in the comments!