Netflix Announces 41 Movie Releases by End of 2021; see full list

By
Hrishikesh Bhardwaj
-
Image from: Netflix Announces 41 Movie Releases by End of 2021; see full list

Image: Disclosure/Netflix

Netflix announced this Monday (23) the release of 41 films, including originals, for the next few months of 2021. Among the highlights are the western movie The Harder They Fall – starring Regina King, Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors – Tick, Tick… Boom!, with Andrew Garfield, and The Lost Daughter, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The official names in Portuguese for the titles have not yet been released. Check out the full list:

September

September 2nd

September 3rd

September 9th

  • Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

September 10th

September 15th

September 22

September 24th

  • My Little Pony: The New Generation

Disclosure/NetflixThe Starling (Disclosure/Netflix)

September 29th

October

October 1st

October 6th

  • There’s Someone Inside Your House

October 20th

October 29th

No day set (in October)

November

November 3rd

Netflix/DisclosureThe Harder They Fall (Netflix/Press Release)

November 5th

November 10th

November 12th

November 19th

November 24th

November 29th

  • 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible

November (no definite day)

December

December 1st

December 3rd

  • Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

December 10th

December 15th

December, 24

December 31th

Netflix/DisclosureThe Last Daughter Movie (Netflix/Courtesy)

December (no definite day)

So, which movie are you most looking forward to seeing? Tell us in the comments!

