Neto criticizes possible Corinthians reinforcements: No money to pay

The presenter and commentator Neto, from TV Band, criticized the Corinthians board for the possibility of bringing more reinforcements to the team. After the announcement of the signings of Giuliano and Renato Augusto – who have already made their debut for the club -, the names of Róger Guedes and Willian have been linked to the Alvinegro club.

Neto pointed out that both are good players and would raise Corinthians’ technical level, but he recalled that the club is going through financial problems and has been struggling to pay off debts and even salaries for the current squad.

“If I bring Roger Guedes and Willian, the team will go to another level, I have no doubt, but if I go 4 months without paying a salary, what level do I get? The shame, the indecency, what happens at Cruzeiro, at CBF, in the country and at Corinthians for a long time. I thought that things would change with the arrival of Duílio, but it doesn’t seem that way. Sorry! Bring these players? Because there’s no money to pay!”, said Neto at Os Donos da Bola, today.

“Corinthians told everyone that they were going to ‘dry it up’ and try to clean up the house. But they are doing the opposite. The salary is late. What is this? What is happening. Then, you think you are going to fight not to fall, then it brings Renato Augusto, Giuliano, who are good at the ball, but Roni, Adson, Mosquito, João Victor, Fabio Santos, Fagner are doing it,” continued the presenter.

“[Se vier] Roger Guedes, will earn more than R$ 1 million. Then, that’s it for him, R$ 800 thousand for R. Augusto, plus R$ 530 thousand for the other… It’s back to square one,” he added.

Preference by William

Despite the criticisms, Neto assessed that a possible hiring of Willian would be less risky than that of Róger Guedes. In the presenter’s opinion, the Arsenal player is technically better and has fewer problems off the field during his career.

“The vision of bringing Willian is very cool. He’s at Arsenal, he’s not playing, he’s a player in the Brazilian national team, good at the ball, nice people, beautiful family, there’s no problem off the field. He’s not a goal maker, but he would be a incredible shirt 10 for Corinthians and for Brazilian football – Corinthians should think about it,” he said.

“Then, I think about Roger Guedes. Troublemaker, he plays more or less, I don’t know if there’s going to be any atmosphere. So the shot can go wrong. The right shot is for Willian and not Roger Guedes (…). Guedes, who everyone is talking about, is more or less. It’s not a Ronaldo who’s coming, a Tevez, a Dudu, a Gabigol. He’s good. That’s not all they’re talking about. I prefer Willian,” he said.

Praise for Sylvinho’s work

If, on the one hand, Neto criticized the board, on the other there was praise for Sylvinho and the current Corinthians squad for their good campaign in the Brazilian Championship – the team is in sixth place – despite the difficulties.

“Sylvinho is to be congratulated, making the team play, he’s in sixth place. He’s making the rice and beans, the 4-4-2, and it’s very well done. But if it’s to do everything Andrés did, the wrong thing , administratively speaking, financially, R$ 40 million in taxes in a guarantee fund, he doesn’t pay salary, he owes R$ 13 million to Gil, he owes Cassio, he owes Ramiro. against Ceará and Athletico”, declared Neto.

“You have to congratulate the players, who, even without being paid, are playing willingly. Until when? My fear is this in relation to Corinthians. They will have difficulties in the championship, but they have a nice campaign with Sylvinho”, he added.