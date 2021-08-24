New anticipation of second dose of Pfizer and AstraZeneca announced in Aracaju | Sergipe

Starting this Tuesday (24), the Municipal Health Department of Aracaju starts a new anticipation of a second dose of AstraZeneca and Pfizer, against Covid-19. Those who need to receive the booster vaccine by September 4th can look for one of the vaccination points.

See who can be vaccinated daily in Aracaju and what to do

The measure aims to complete the cycle of more than 27 thousand people.

With this measure, the auditorium attached to the Presidente Vargas School becomes a place for vaccination of the second dose of Pfizer and UBS Augusto Franco starts to serve people who received AstraZeneca.

So the second dose of to do it will be available at three vaccination points: at the Parque da Sementeira drive (8:00 am to 5:00 pm), at the Externato São Francisco (Bairro Suíssa) and auditorium attached to Escola Presidente Vargas, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The second dose points of AstraZeneca they are: UBSs Santa Terezinha, Cândida Alves, Edézio Vieira de Melo, Hugo Gurgel, Augusto Franco, Pio Décimo, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and Sementeira Park Drive, open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

To be vaccinated, all you need to do is bring the vaccination card proving that you took the first dose, a document with a photo and CPF and a proof of residence in Aracaju in the name of the person who will get the vaccine.

The second dose of CoronaVac continues to be offered only in the auditorium attached to the Escola Municipal Presidente Vargas, from 8 am to 4 pm.