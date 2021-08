Facebook

Crytek released a new trailer that compares Crysis Remastered Trilogy on PS3 and PS5. See below.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy includes Crysis Remastered, Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered. Crysis Remastered is now available and both sequences will also be available individually.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be released this spring in Brazil for PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC. The title will be backward compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series.