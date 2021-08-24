New Honda electric scooter has cell phone price and does not require a license

How about paying only US$475, which is equivalent to around R$2,500, for a Honda scooter? Because that’s how much the U-BE costs, which hits the market for the price of a cell phone. The bad news is that, at least for now, the model is only sold in China: there is still no information about a possible launch here in Brazil.

Watch the Honda U-BE scooter video:

SEE TOO:

Of course, for this price, you can’t demand great performance from the Honda scooter. The U-BE motor has 350 Watts, equivalent to a household appliance. Thus, the maximum speed is 25 km/h, a value similar to that of a bicycle. However, the manufacturer explains that this is precisely the vehicle’s proposal: to provide displacements in the midst of congestion in large urban centers.

And the similarities to bicycles don’t stop there: the Honda U-BE scooter has pedals, which can be used to save battery power. In fact, if it doesn’t shine in performance, the model is very good when it comes to autonomy: it can run up to 80 km without refueling, and that without the driver having to pedal.

Honda U-BE scooter fits as an electric bike

If sold in Brazil, these features will give the Honda U-BE an additional advantage: it will not need a license to be driven. The scooter, according to Brazilian legislation, would fit in as an electric bicycle: thus, it could even travel along cycle paths without any problem!

Resolution 465 of the National Traffic Council (Contran), issued in 2013, classifies as an electric motorized cycle any vehicle that meets the following conditions:

I – with a maximum rated power of up to 350 watts; II – maximum speed of 25 km/h; III – be equipped with a system that guarantees the engine’s operation only when the driver pedals; IV – not having an accelerator or any other device for manual power variation; V – be endowed with: a) speed indicator; b) bell; c) front, rear and side night signaling; d) rear view mirrors on both sides; e) tires in minimum safety conditions.

If Honda decides to sell the U-BE scooter in Brazil, the price will increase due to the tax burden. Thus, it is not expected that the model will cost less than R$4,000. However, it is still a value equivalent to that of a top-of-the-line cell phone.